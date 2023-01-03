Gadar 2: Sunny Deol lifts a cartwheel to fight baddies, first glimpse of much-awaited film surfaces online

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2023, and the anticipation for the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster is growing day by day. To calm down the nerves of filmgoers, the makers of Gadar 2 have finally released the first glimpse of the film.

Zee Studio has uploaded a showreel of the 2023 line-up. The 50-second video has a sneak-peak from different films including Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Sonu Sood's Fateh, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi. However, the line-up ended on a high note, as we finally got to take a glance at Gadar. At 0.42 seconds, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) is seen lifting a heavy cartwheel to fight baddies. This moment was become the most-watched part from the video

Here's the video

Gadar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2001 all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the prequel, the sequence of Tara Singh fighting with the handpump becomes one of the highlights of the film. It seems like this time, Tara will push away a group of baddies with a heavy cartwheel.

Gadar 2 will continue the story of Tara Singh and his family, his wife Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). Last time, Tara crossed the border to bring back his wife. This time, he will fight to safeguard his family. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma. The film is slated to release in the first half of 2023. Last year, Sunny impressed the masses and critics with his role as a police officer in R Balki's physiological thriller Chup.