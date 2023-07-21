Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2's release date preponed.

The much-anticipated movie of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 is creating a huge buzz among other audiences. After watching the teaser, The fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer.

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, Gadar 2’s trailer is expected to release on July 27, however, according to a recent report from News18, a source close to the film told the entertainment portal, “Director Anil Sharma and actor Sunny Deol are now planning to launch it on July 25.” However, as of now, there has been no official statement from the makers about the trailer release.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2’s two recent songs Udd Jaa Kaale Kava and Khairiyat have won the hearts of the audience. Arijit Singh’s voice and Sunny Deol’s acting have created magic in the song. The movie stars Ameesha Patel as Sakina, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charjeet or Jeete. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 and will be clashing with Rajnikanth’s Jailer and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam's OMG 2.

Sharing his excitement about Gadar 2, Sunny Deol said in a statement to Indian Express, “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his family and love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”

In Gadar, Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh crossed the border and went to Pakistan to bring back his wife Sakina to India, however, this time, he returns to Pakistan to save his son Charanjeet. The movie’s teaser has intrigued fans who can’t wait for the trailer now.

