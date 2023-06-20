Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol look adorable together, fans say 'best jodi'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Tuesday, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were spotted together while promoting Gadar 2. The actress was seen in a peach saree while Sunny was donning a kurta pajama. They were seen looking adorable together while posing for the paps.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “Super hit jodi in all times!! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel indeed had made a great impact with their amazing chemistry and bond!” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Looking so lovely Ameesha.” The second one said, “Ameesha looks good in saree.” The third one said, “She's looking good and young.” The fourth one said, “Humre pados ki shdi m aajye ese hhaaye hhyye y kya phehn aai ghehne bhi nhi.”

Watch video:

Gadar 2 will continue the story of Tara Singh and his family, his wife Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). Last time, Tara crossed the border to bring back his wife. This time, he will fight to safeguard his family. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma. The film is slated to release in the first half of 2023. Last year, Sunny impressed the masses and critics with his role as a police officer in R Balki's physiological thriller Chup.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar-Ek Prem Katha stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with Amrish Puri, Om Puri, and Lillete Dubey in key roles. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947, the story of the movie revolves around Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, a Muslim girl who finds refuge in Deol's house during the riots, and subsequently falls for him.

The movie collected Rs 132 crore worldwide and left an impact on the audience so much so that, after 22 years, the sequel of the movie is set to release. The sequel retains Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina and Utkarsh Sharma will also play an important role in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

