FWICE warns Bollywood artists against collaborating with Pakistani singers

Amid the world fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a circular on April 12 which was addressed to all musicians, singers, artists, and technicians after there was reported violation of the non-cooperation circular.

The notice 'Violation of Non-Cooperation Circular' comes after a recent instance wherein Indian musicians 'worked online with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan'. The circular read, "We have been informed that more such Entertainment products and songs are being planned and made."

In the official letter, FWICE further condemned the act without mentioning any names of any singer, musicians or artists from the Indian film industry and reiterated the Non-Cooperation Circular, which was issued due to the rising tension between India and Pakistan, is still valid.

A part of the notice read, "We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non-Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers, and technicians, in any mode or media of Entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE which everyone may please note."

The notice did not specify any name from the industry but said, "One should also realise that while the entire world is fighting against the Corona Virus, Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders." The note ended with FWICE warning the artistes of 'disciplinary actions' if the Non-Cooperation Circular is not abided by.