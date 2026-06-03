FWICE president breaks his silence after revoking ban on Ranveer Singh: ‘No one has won or lost in this matter’

Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of Don 3.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 appears to have de-escalated. Days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor, the organisation has now revoked the decision.

The development came shortly after Ranveer reportedly sent a legal notice to the federation. According to PTI, FWICE president BN Tiwari confirmed that the directive had been withdrawn following discussions with industry bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA.

Addressing the media, Tiwari said the federation had been advised to sit down with producers and other stakeholders to find a balanced solution that safeguards the interests of everyone involved.

He also clarified that the matter should not be viewed as a victory or defeat for any party and added that FWICE's legal team would respond to the notice sent by the actor.

The dispute began after Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE regarding issues related to Don 3. The filmmaker and producer allegedly informed the federation that significant investments had already been made in the project and that Ranveer's exit had resulted in financial setbacks.

Following the directive, Ranveer maintained silence publicly, with his spokesperson issuing a statement saying the actor continued to respect the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise. The statement added that he preferred to handle professional matters privately and with mutual respect.

Don 3 was officially announced in 2023, with Ranveer Singh stepping into the lead role previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Reports later suggested that the actor exited the project in late 2025, leading to a disagreement with the makers, including Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment.

The matter escalated when claims surfaced that the production had already incurred expenses of around ₹45 crore. However, with FWICE now withdrawing its directive and industry bodies encouraging dialogue, efforts appear to be underway to resolve the dispute amicably.