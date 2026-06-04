FWICE breaks silence on its decision to revoke action against Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 row

FWICE president BN Tiwari has denied that Ranveer Singh's legal notice forced the federation to withdraw its non-cooperation directive, claiming the decision was taken after discussions with industry bodies.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has dismissed speculation that its decision to revoke the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh was prompted by the actor's legal notice.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, FWICE president BN Tiwari said the federation's decision was part of its standard process of resolving industry disputes and should not be viewed as a setback for the organisation.

According to Tiwari, FWICE routinely issues non-cooperation directives when approached with complaints involving conflicts, payment disputes or professional disagreements. Once efforts are made to resolve the matter, such directives are withdrawn.

He revealed that Ranveer's legal notice challenged FWICE's action and sought the withdrawal of the directive within 48 hours. However, Tiwari maintained that the federation had already begun discussions about revoking the notice before receiving the legal communication.

Explaining the sequence of events, he said FWICE received correspondence from the Producers Guild of India and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) on May 29 and held discussions with them the following day. It was during those meetings that the decision to withdraw the directive was taken.

Tiwari added that if Ranveer's team views the outcome as a victory, FWICE has no issue with that interpretation, insisting that a resolution benefiting all parties should be seen as a positive development for the industry.

The controversy began after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following a complaint linked to his exit from Don 3. Producer-director Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached the federation, alleging that the actor's withdrawal from the project had resulted in significant financial losses.

Tiwari also addressed criticism from veteran producer TP Aggarwal, who had earlier accused FWICE of acting unfairly in the matter. He suggested that the situation is now moving towards a resolution and expressed hope that constructive discussions between the concerned parties would lead to a mutually acceptable outcome.

The FWICE chief further revealed that talks between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and producer representatives are expected to take place soon in an effort to settle the dispute amicably.

The Don 3 controversy has remained in the spotlight since reports emerged that Ranveer had stepped away from the film after being announced as the franchise's new lead in 2023. Farhan Akhtar later reportedly claimed that the actor's exit caused losses of around ₹45 crore in pre-production expenses.