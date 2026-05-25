FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar, instructs Bollywood not to work with Dhurandhar star

Ranveer Singh has been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is also seeking Rs 40 crore in damages from Singh. The original Don featured Amitabh Bachchan and reboot starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer Singh has been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The issue was reviewed last week, following which the decision was officially announced to the media on Monday, as per an India Today report. FWICE has also issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, effectively asking members of the film industry to refrain from working with the actor after his abrupt departure from Don 3 sparked a major row.

Before this shocking decision, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit had told Bombay Times, "It's a very serious matter, and this trend is very wrong. You can't withdraw from a project 10 days before the shoot starts. We are having an internal meeting first, and then we are taking. We will do something which is justified now. We will not allow the industry to be doomed here. Tomorrow, anybody can walk out of the movie. Whatever we will do, we will do it in the interest of the industry."

In August 2023, Don 3 was officially announced with Ranveer Singh. The actor made a shocking exit from the action thriller in December 2025 after Dhurandhar became a blockbuster success. With Don 3 already deep into pre-production, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is now reportedly seeking Rs 40 crore in damages from Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from the project. The matter was also taken to the Producers Guild of India, which reportedly urged both sides to settle the matter amicably instead of heading for a legal battle.

Farhan Akhtar addressed Ranveer Singh's abrupt exit from Don 3

Talking about his dispute with Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar told The Hollywood Reporter India, "What I’ve learnt is expect the unexpected. You can’t take anything for granted until it's on film. You realise at some point, there’ll be a period that would come that would be a bit challenging. You’ve had it good. It’s okay, just take it in your stride. Sometimes, when roadblocks happen, I feel I should just go back to acting. I wouldn’t have to deal with all this stuff."

Don 3 casting changes: Kriti Sanon, Arjun Das replaced Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey

A few months after Don 3's official announcement with Ranveer, Kiara Advani was roped in as the leading lady, while Vikrant Massey was signed on to play the antagonist. However, the much-awaited film hit a series of setbacks. Kiara exited the film following her pregnancy, and Vikrant bowed out for unknown reasons. As per reports, Kriti Sanon and popular Tamil star Arjun Das replaced Kiara and Vikrant. But, after Ranveer's shocking exit and feud between him and Farhan's Excel Entertainment, the project has hit a deadlock.

Don franchise began with Amitabh Bachchan, reboot starred Shah Rukh Khan

The Don franchise began with the 1978 classic directed by Chandra Barot, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic titular role. Nearly three decades later, Farhan Akhtar rebooted the series as Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and followed it up with Don 2: The King Is Back (2011) - both headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

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