FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
What is Super 301? How has US used it as weapon to punish India, other countries? Explained

Super 301 from Bush to Trump: How US has used it against India?

FWICE president breaks his silence after revoking ban on Ranveer Singh: ‘No one has won or lost in this matter’

FWICE president breaks his silence after revoking ban on Ranveer Singh

‘Arrest Shilpa Shinde’: Men’s rights NGO seeks action after actress says she filed 'false' sexual harassment case against producer

‘Arrest Shilpa Shinde’: Men’s rights NGO seeks action against actress

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

FWICE backs down on action against Ranveer Singh after receiving legal notice from actor

Days after issuing a non-cooperation directive over the Don 3 dispute, FWICE has withdrawn its action against Ranveer Singh following intervention by industry bodies and the actor's legal notice.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 02:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

FWICE backs down on action against Ranveer Singh after receiving legal notice from actor
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The standoff between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) appears to have eased, with the film workers' body officially withdrawing its non-cooperation directive against the actor.

The decision comes shortly after Ranveer sent a legal notice to FWICE challenging the action taken against him following his exit from Don 3. According to FWICE president BN Tiwari, the directive has been revoked after discussions involving key industry organisations, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA.

Speaking to the media, Tiwari said the matter should now be resolved through dialogue involving all concerned parties so that neither the actor nor the filmmakers suffer unnecessary setbacks. He also clarified that FWICE would respond to Ranveer's legal notice through proper legal channels.

The controversy began in May when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after receiving a complaint linked to his departure from Don 3. The complaint was reportedly forwarded through industry bodies after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani raised concerns about losses incurred during the film's development process.

Don 3, the latest instalment in the popular action franchise, has reportedly been in development for several years. The producers are said to have invested substantial resources into pre-production before the project encountered delays and casting complications.

Throughout the controversy, Ranveer chose not to comment directly on the matter. However, his spokesperson issued a statement emphasising the actor's respect for the film industry and everyone associated with the Don franchise. The statement also noted that Ranveer preferred to handle professional disagreements privately and with mutual respect.

With the directive now withdrawn, attention is expected to shift towards finding an amicable resolution to the dispute through discussions between the concerned parties.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Super 301? How has US used it as weapon to punish India, other countries? Explained
Super 301 from Bush to Trump: How US has used it against India?
Who is G Parameshwara? Karnataka’s first Dalit deputy CM set to serve under DK Shivakumar
Who is G Parameshwara? Karnataka’s first Dalit deputy CM set to serve
FWICE president breaks his silence after revoking ban on Ranveer Singh: ‘No one has won or lost in this matter’
FWICE president breaks his silence after revoking ban on Ranveer Singh
‘Arrest Shilpa Shinde’: Men’s rights NGO seeks action after actress says she filed 'false' sexual harassment case against producer
‘Arrest Shilpa Shinde’: Men’s rights NGO seeks action against actress
Amid the Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna film exit row, Producers Guild of India urges greater professionalism in the industry
Amid the Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna film exit row, Producers Guild of India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement