FWICE backs down on action against Ranveer Singh after receiving legal notice from actor

Days after issuing a non-cooperation directive over the Don 3 dispute, FWICE has withdrawn its action against Ranveer Singh following intervention by industry bodies and the actor's legal notice.

The standoff between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) appears to have eased, with the film workers' body officially withdrawing its non-cooperation directive against the actor.

The decision comes shortly after Ranveer sent a legal notice to FWICE challenging the action taken against him following his exit from Don 3. According to FWICE president BN Tiwari, the directive has been revoked after discussions involving key industry organisations, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA.

Speaking to the media, Tiwari said the matter should now be resolved through dialogue involving all concerned parties so that neither the actor nor the filmmakers suffer unnecessary setbacks. He also clarified that FWICE would respond to Ranveer's legal notice through proper legal channels.

The controversy began in May when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after receiving a complaint linked to his departure from Don 3. The complaint was reportedly forwarded through industry bodies after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani raised concerns about losses incurred during the film's development process.

Don 3, the latest instalment in the popular action franchise, has reportedly been in development for several years. The producers are said to have invested substantial resources into pre-production before the project encountered delays and casting complications.

Throughout the controversy, Ranveer chose not to comment directly on the matter. However, his spokesperson issued a statement emphasising the actor's respect for the film industry and everyone associated with the Don franchise. The statement also noted that Ranveer preferred to handle professional disagreements privately and with mutual respect.

With the directive now withdrawn, attention is expected to shift towards finding an amicable resolution to the dispute through discussions between the concerned parties.