Future belongs to rationalists, who’re logical and have developed a scientific temper: Javed Akhtar

For those who don't know, Javed has always made sure to call out the danger that free thinkers have faced here in India.

It was announced on Friday that Javed Akhtar would be the first Indian to receive this year’s Richard Dawkins Award. Javed said that he received a text from Richard saying that he was chosen to receive the honour bestowed for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress, and humanist values.

In a recent interview, speaking about the same, Javed told a publication, "For a moment, I thought that somebody is playing a prank on me because they know how much I admire him." For the uninformed, Richard is an evolutionary biologist and an author. Javed further added, "I remember reading God Delusion, his ultimate work. He has a unique position in the world. This movement that he started with Sam Harris, Christopher Hitchens, etc. is in a very positive direction and it is a healthy change that they are trying to bring about."

For those who don't know, Javed has always made sure to call out the danger that free thinkers have faced here in India. "I have been an atheist for so many years. I used to think on my own and discuss it with so many people who were atheists themselves. We would talk about this and the need for logical and rational thinking and so on. Back then, I had no idea that there were people who were writing about this. The God Delusion was the first book I read in my life, written by an atheist. There was so much in the book that I used to think about myself, and then there was so much that I had learned from the book."



He concluded by saying, "Rationality, with every generation, will increase. The grip of religion is weakening with time, and it will loosen its grip further and further. So, the future belongs to the rationalists, who’re logical and have developed a scientific temper."