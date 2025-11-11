Furious Hema Malini DENIES reports of Dharmendra's death, accuses media of spreading 'false news': 'What is happening is unforgivable'

A while back, Esha Deol took to her Instagram account and clarified that Dharmendra is stable and recovering. "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy."

After Esha Deol, Dharmendra's daughter, vehemently dismissed reports that her father had died, his wife, Hema Malini, has now expressed her anger towards media houses for spreading false news about her husband's passing. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Hema Malini wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

A while back, Esha Deol took to her Instagram account and clarified that Dharmendra is stable and recovering. "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa’s speedy recovery,” she wrote.