Fukrey star Varun Sharma drops hint at Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's relationship

Zaheer Iqbal, who made his acting debut in Notebook, is rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha. The duo have denied their relationship, saying that they are "just friends," but actor Varun Sharma's most recent Instagram Story seems to suggest otherwise. Varun uploaded a photo of the two on Thursday night to Instagram.

He captioned the image, "Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi."In the image, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen sharing a laugh. Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a pristine white bodycon attire which she teamed up with a white blazer. Zaheer on the other hand looked uber cool in a black and white shirt.

If reports are to be believed, the actors have a song coming up by the title Blockbuster Jodi and they plan to make their relationship official with the release of the music video. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She will be seen in a horror comedy film titled Kakuda, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

She has also started shooting for Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which marks the directorial debut of her brother Kussh Sinha.

The actress dismissed her wedding rumours in her own hilarious style on the evening of Tuesday, June 7, when she posted a video on her Instagram account lip-syncing to one of the popular dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan's film Anjaam in which he famously played a negative character.

As the media has been abuzz with her wedding rumours with Zaheer for a long time, she wrote in the video, "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why do you want me to get married)?!? Le media:" as she lip-synced to Shah Rukh's dialogue from 1994 thriller film, "Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel really good. This is so much fun)."

"Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do", she captioned the video. Zaheer too dropped several tears of joy emojis in the comments section. Her reaction comes just few hours after it seemed that the rumoured couple made their relationship Instagram official.

(Inputs from ANI)