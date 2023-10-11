Headlines

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chatbuster', say netizens

Adventure Activities in Thailand: Thrills and excitement in your package

India’s most expensive wedding costs more than wedding of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Vanisha Mittal, bride's lehenga...

Superfoods to help recover from Dengue fever

Upcoming Indian films that can earn Rs 1000 crore

Inside pics of Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's sea-facing house

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Fukrey 3 will soon cross the worldwide collections of Fukrey Returns and become the highest-grossing film in the comedy franchise.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

Starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, Fukrey 3 released in the theatres on Thursday, Sepember 28. The film has been showing a tremendous growth at the box office and has earned Rs 100 crore gross worldwide.

As per the entertainment portal Sacnilk.com, Fukrey 3 has collected Rs 92 crore gross (Rs 77.87 crore net) in India and Rs 13 crore gross from overseas taking the total collection to Rs 105 crore. In the upcoming weekend, the film should become the highest-grossing film in the franchise overtaking Fukrey Returns' worldwide collection of Rs 112.30 crore.

The comedy threequel was released alongside Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, based on India's battle against Covid-19. Starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, and Girija Oak amonng others, the film turned out to be a box office failure earning only Rs 8.5 crore net in India in its theatrical run.

Earlier slated to release on December 1 with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Fukrey 3's release date was preponed to September 28 after Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres this week, was postponed and is now set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki in December.

Coming back to the comedy film, Fukrey 3 is the third part of the comedy franchise after Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017).  Ali Fazal, who was among the main cast members in the first two films, opted to miss the threequel as he had prior work commitments. He was most recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya, which premiered on Netflix on October 5.

