Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Fukrey 3 will soon cross the worldwide collections of Fukrey Returns and become the highest-grossing film in the comedy franchise.

Starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, Fukrey 3 released in the theatres on Thursday, Sepember 28. The film has been showing a tremendous growth at the box office and has earned Rs 100 crore gross worldwide.

As per the entertainment portal Sacnilk.com, Fukrey 3 has collected Rs 92 crore gross (Rs 77.87 crore net) in India and Rs 13 crore gross from overseas taking the total collection to Rs 105 crore. In the upcoming weekend, the film should become the highest-grossing film in the franchise overtaking Fukrey Returns' worldwide collection of Rs 112.30 crore.

The comedy threequel was released alongside Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, based on India's battle against Covid-19. Starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, and Girija Oak amonng others, the film turned out to be a box office failure earning only Rs 8.5 crore net in India in its theatrical run.

Earlier slated to release on December 1 with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Fukrey 3's release date was preponed to September 28 after Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres this week, was postponed and is now set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki in December.

Coming back to the comedy film, Fukrey 3 is the third part of the comedy franchise after Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). Ali Fazal, who was among the main cast members in the first two films, opted to miss the threequel as he had prior work commitments. He was most recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya, which premiered on Netflix on October 5.



