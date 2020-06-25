From vintage to colour: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes sister Karisma Kapoor happy birthday with montage of their photos

Karisma Kapoor, who turned 46-year-old today, received a special birthday wish from her baby sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo shared a montage of their images from childhood to date where they party and travel together.

Kareena also shared stills from Karisma's movies, taking us back to the 90s. She shared inside videos from the Kapoor house (Randhir Kapoor-Babita) too. In one of the videos, Karisma is seen taking immense care of baby Kareena.

Sharing a montage of the pics, Kareena wrote, "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever,"

Here's her post:

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan grew up to become BFFs. The two are part of a girl gang which also includes another popular sister jodi Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak. While Kareena is closer to Amrita, Karisma bonds well with Malaika.