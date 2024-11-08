As of now, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are constantly in the news amid unverified speculations regarding their divorce. Amid this, there are also rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with actress Nimrat Kaur.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are considered a power couple in Bollywood. Amid rumours of them living separately and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, many old interviews of the couple are currently going viral on social media. One of Aishwarya Rai's interviews is currently going viral where she spoke about how she and Abhishek Bachchan always felt newly married for the longest time because of their fans' well wishes.

Aishwarya Rai was quoted as saying, "It's wonderful what we share because it's based on such a friendship. Firstly, for the longest time, people would still be wishing us and what we were feeling with each other and that's what we received from the world around us. We were just newly married forever, which is great."

When Aishwarya Rai was then asked about Abhishek Bachchan's comment on her fighting with him every day, she said, "That's what I mean when they say we've been together for 10 years. We were normal from the beginning. Throughout the day, I think we go through an entire movie. It all happens really, really quickly. Time is precious for us, so we have our little dramatics all day very quickly (sic)."

As of now, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are constantly in the news amid unverified speculations regarding their divorce. Amid this, there are also rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shooting of their movie Dasvi.

Many media outlets have reported that Aishwarya Rai has been living separately from her husband and his family. So far, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their families have not issued an official statement about the same.

