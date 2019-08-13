Headlines

From 'Satyameva Jayate' to 'The Tashkent Files': ZEE5 brings Independence Day special content for you

Her'es what's in store for you on ZEE5 this Independence Day...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 01:46 AM IST

This Independence Day, ZEE5 - India’s fastest growing OTT platform premieres two original web series, namely Gondya Ala Re in Marathi and Satyameva Jayate in Bengali. The platform has also acquired rights for the world digital premiere of the critically acclaimed film The Tashkent Files. In addition to this, ZEE5 will also release a special Independence Day anthem - Hum Hai India, celebrating “Unity in Diversity” showcasing the beautiful and diverse landscape of India along with its vibrant culture and people who are as different as chalk and cheese, yet connected as Indians.

Popular Bollywood personalities like Arjun Rampal, Gul Panag, Jimmy Sheirgill, actors of TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega - Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani feature in the anthem sung by Neeti Mohan, Abhay Jodhpurkar and Parry G. 

Gondya Ala Re, a 10-episode web series based on Chapekar brothers from Pune is a historical thriller highlighting the first youth armed revolutionaries of India. The three brothers killed a tyrannical officer W.C. Rand whose atrocities in Pune had devastated the city. Directed by Ankur Kakatkar and helmed by Sunil Barve, Bhushan Pradhan, Kshitish Date, Shivraj Waichal, Bharat Dabholkar and others, it showcases the hustle and valor of three unsung heroes.

Watch the trailer here.

Satyameva Jayate, a 7-episode Bengali thriller web series about how justice prevails even in a corrupt system. The series, directed by award winning director Arindam Sil features actors Arjun Chakraborty, Souraseni Moitra, Vipin Sharma, Jayant Kriplani and Sudipta Chakraborty.

Watch the trailer here:

The Tashkent Files starring Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakroborty and Shweta Basu Prasad in leading roles. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film exposes the mystery behind the death of our late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Watch the trailer here:

In addition to this the platform has also presented the superhit film URI – The Surgical Strike in Tamil and Telugu on August 10.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said, “ZEE5 is an Indian brand and we are always happy to bring forward stories which reverberate a patriotic feeling. To mark the 73rd Independence Day, our endeavor has been to present the best patriotic movies and web series that our viewers can watch and celebrate this special day.”

