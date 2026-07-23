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From Sapne vs Everyone 2 to Dulhaniya Le Ayyegi, Khushalii Kumar is carving her own identity, proving to be beyond Bhushan Kumar's sister

Khushalii Kumar will soon be seen in Dulhaniya Le Ayyegi, and over the years, she has strived hard to create her own identity, apart from his star-producer brother.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 06:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

From Sapne vs Everyone 2 to Dulhaniya Le Ayyegi, Khushalii Kumar is carving her own identity, proving to be beyond Bhushan Kumar's sister
Khushalii Kumar (Image source: IMDb)
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    Actress Khushalii Kumar, sister of T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, strived hard to rise above the shadow, and she's been building her filmography through projects that stand on their own merit. In the last few years, Khushalii has been inclined towards content-driven films, risky indie productions with emerging filmmakers.

    Khushalii stunned the masses with Sapne vs Everyone 2

    Khushalii started her year with Sapne vs Everyone 2, which went on to become India’s highest-rated OTT show. Khushalii was among the surprises, and her sincere act earned appreciation from the masses. TVF's hit show also presented the different side of the actor. It reflected her willingness to step beyond conventional commercial spaces in favour of stories with a strong narrative focus. With Sapne, she successfully transitioned from cinema to OTT. With her upcoming release, she returns to big screen, in a smaller-but-proming project. 

    Also read: Varun Dhawan says 'students have right to ask questions', gets brutally trolled for his old song 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai': 'Even condoms are...'

    Khushalii is now geared up for Dulhaniya Le Ayyegi

    The actress' second release, Dulhaniya Le Ayyegi, is a comedy, backed by another independent production. Apart from Khushalii, the movie also stars seasoned actors Mahesh Manjrekar and Piyush Mishra. This collaboration reflects Kumar's deliberate choice of not pertaining herself to a certain genre or medium. 

    Khushalii Kumar's previous work that made a mark

    Khushalii has a knack for content-first films, which have also found acceptance among audiences. Rather than following a predictable trajectory, Khushalii’s filmography has spun across a variety of genres. From the thriller Dhokha: Round D Corner alongside R. Madhavan, the rooted drama Dedh Bigha Zameen with Pratik Gandhi, the complicated romantic drama Starfish, to the much-discussed series Sapne Vs Everyone, and now Dulhaniya Le Ayyegi. The upcoming film adds another chapter to Khushalii’s varied filmography. The film will hit the big screens on 24th July, this Friday.

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