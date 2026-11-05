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From Rs 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod Kapri's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh? Here's what we know

From 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh

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From Rs 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod Kapri's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh? Here's what we know

Vinod Kapri's Pyre was released with limited screens and low buzz, but with the constant growth in business, is this film also following the footsteps of Hanuman Ansh? Here's how.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 07:12 PM IST

From Rs 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod Kapri's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh? Here's what we know
Posters of Pyre and Hanuman Ansh (Image source: IMDb)
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A modest-budget Himalayan film featuring non-actors is emerging as an unlikely box-office success, powered by extraordinary word of mouth. In an industry where star power, established studios and massive marketing campaigns often dominate the box office, a little independent film from the Himalayas is creating a story of its own.

The power of word of mouth

National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s PYRE, released on October 30, is witnessing a remarkable upward trajectory in its first week. The film opened modestly, with a gross collection of approximately Rs 8 lakh on its first day. But what followed has surprised even those associated with its release. According to the film’s internal box-office estimates, its gross collection jumped to approximately Rs 29 lakh on Saturday and nearly Rs 68 lakh on Sunday.

From lakhs to crores, is Pyre showing Hanuman Ansh's trajectory?

The momentum has continued through the weekdays, with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday collections collectively showing a significant increase over the opening-day figure. The film is now targeting an estimated first-week gross collection of approximately Rs 2 crore.

Its theatrical footprint has expanded just as dramatically. From an initial release of just over 80 shows across India, PYRE is now running in more than 400 shows nationwide. In Delhi, its daily show count has increased from just 13 on the opening day to 66 by the fifth day.

The contrast becomes particularly interesting when compared with Nakhrewaalii, which also released on October 30. Backed by established production houses Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios, the film reportedly collected approximately ₹51.4 lakh gross in India in its first four days, according to Sacnilk. The comparison is striking: while a film backed by established studios is struggling to build box-office momentum, PYRE, without established actors or the backing of a major studio, is expanding its theatrical presence through audience recommendations.

What is Pyre? 

Set in a remote Himalayan village in Uttarakhand, PYRE features Padam Singh and Hira Devi, two elderly residents with no previous acting experience, in the lead roles. At its heart is a deeply moving story of love, loneliness, ageing and companionship. The film has also received appreciation from prominent members of the film fraternity, including Anurag Kashyap, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Bhardwaj and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others. Another interesting parallel is with Hanuman Ansh, a modest-budget film that reportedly began with a small opening of 1.08 crore before witnessing a remarkable box-office surge in its third week.

Also read: Ramayana Part One: Ending, post-credit scene explained; Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman, what holds for Ranbir, Yash, Sai in Part Two

For a film made with non-actors, rooted in a remote Himalayan village and produced on a modest budget, this is an unusual theatrical journey. Whether PYRE can replicate the extraordinary trajectory of Hanuman Ansh remains to be seen. But one thing is becoming increasingly clear: this little Himalayan film is refusing to slow down.

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