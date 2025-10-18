'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'

Farah Khan proved that she just doesn't launch actors, but she can also launch a cook. Read on to know how she changed the life of her house helper Dilip.

Filmmaker Farah Khan was earlier known for launching Deepika Padukone, re-launching Zayed Khan (in Main Hoon Na), Shreyas Talpade (in Om Shanti Om), and Abhishek Bachchan (in Happy New Year). Now she's also known for turning a common man into a star. Farah Khan's vlogs with her cook Dilip have not only entertained the masses, but it has also changed the life of Dilip for good. Today, Dilip is nothing less than a social media sensation. He has been travelling abroad, signing brand deals, and now earning in lakhs.

From the past few vlogs, Dilip has been demanding that Farah increase his salary. Now, he has revealed that Khan has given him a hike. Dilip made this revelation in their latest vlog. He said, “Hi guys, welcome to our channel. Humara show bahut achcha chal raha hai. Ma’am ne humara pagaar bhi badha diya hai. Hum bahut khush hain. Ma’am ko aap log batana nahi, kyunki main bahut khush hoon. Main aur bhi rounga toh aur bhi pagaar badhega (Hi guys, welcome to our channel. Our show is doing very well. Ma’am has increased my salary, too. We are very happy. You guys don’t tell Ma’am, because I am very happy, and if I keep crying, my salary will increase even more)."

Dilip’s salary has often been the talking point in the vlogs. In a video with Ashneer Grover, his mother shared an interesting trivia about Dilip. She said, "Dilip told us he first came to Delhi for a job that paid just Rs 300." Farah made a quirky remark saying, “And when he joined me, his salary was Rs 20,000. Don’t ask me what he earns now!"

For the unversed, ever since Dilip started featuring in Farah's vlogs, his life has changed forever. As per the reports, Dilip has an annual income of more than Rs 12 lakh. He has brand deals with Myntra, Vim. Dilip's success has also helped made his children to pursue studies in English-medium schools. One of his children is pursuing a culinary diploma (to move into the hospitality industry).