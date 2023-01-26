Search icon
From Rs 2.17 crore BMW car to Chopard watch: A look at luxurious wedding gifts received by Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty reportedly gifted KL Rahul and his daughter Athiya Shetty an apartment worth Rs 50 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

File Photo

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 23. The wedding took place at Suniel Shetty's lavish Khandala farmhouse. Several photos and videos from the wedding have been going viral for a few days now with fans eagerly waiting for all the updates from Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding. 

However, a recent report regarding the gifts the couple received is currently garnering the attention of social media users. Reports state that the newlyweds were blessed with lavish gifts from Bollywood as well as the cricketing community. 

Suniel Shetty reportedly gifted KL Rahul and his daughter Athiya Shetty an apartment worth Rs 50 crore. On the other hand, Suniel's close friend Salman Khan gifted Athiya a luxury Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore.

The list does not end here. 

Suniel's co-star and friend Jackie Shroff gifted Athiya a watch worth Rs 30 lakh from Chopard Watches and actor Arjun Kapoor, Athiya's close friend, gifted her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Many people from the cricketing world also showered the couple with gifts. 

Reportedly, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni gifted KL Rahul a BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore and a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80,00,000, respectively.

Reports now state that after their hush-hush wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul are now all set to host a reception in Mumbai for their friends and family. 

Rahul and Athiya had been dating for years but had kept their relationship secret for a long time. KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year. 

