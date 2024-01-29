Twitter
From Rangrezz to Bypass Road, actor Ronnie Teja's steady progression in cinema

In addition to acting, Teja is also the founder of Branzio watches. His journey in the film industry reflects a dedication to growth and versatility.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

Edited by

Ronnie Teja, transitioning from the corporate sector to acting, has been steadily making his mark in the film industry. His acting journey began to gain attention with Rangrezz in 2013, where he delivered a solid performance. That same year, he diversified his portfolio with a role in Kaand: Black Scandal, demonstrating his capability to handle varied roles.

In 2016, Teja appeared in Shortcut Safari, a family adventure film, where he showed a different aspect of his acting skills. He continued to explore various genres, with performances in Bypass Road and Keep Safe Distance in 2019, showcasing his range and commitment to different character types.

The year 2021 saw him in Sumeru, a project that pushed his boundaries further, followed by the 2023 film InCar, which underscored his ongoing effort in the industry.

In addition to acting, Teja is also the founder of Branzio watches. His journey in the film industry reflects a dedication to growth and versatility. While he has made notable strides, he continues to work towards establishing a stronger presence in cinema. His path reflects an actor who is earnestly building his career, film by film.

