From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Eric Pillai, best known for his music in films like Gadar 2, Animal and more continues his sonic mastery with Fighter

In the captivating world of Bollywood, where melodies enchant souls and music weaves stories, lies the genius of Eric Pillai—a maestro in the realm of sound mixing and mastering. Renowned for his impeccable work in sculpting the final auditory masterpieces, Eric Pillai has once again left an indelible mark with his exceptional contributions to Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film, Animal.

Sharing his experience of working in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Eric Pillai said, "It was a joyous and exhilarating experience to work on 'Animal.' I meticulously considered Pritam, Shreyas Puranik, BPraak and Jaani's distinctive style along with Sandeep Reddy's vision while blending and refining the songs."

With a career spanning of almost three decades, Eric Pillai has carved his niche as a stalwart in the music industry, known for his wizardry in sound mixing and mastering. His musical brilliance has graced various blockbusters, including the likes of Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and other chart-topping hits of 2023. His ability to seamlessly blend sounds, enhance melodies, and fine-tune harmonies has consistently elevated the musical experience for audiences.

Now, Eric Pillai has created magic with the sound of the much-awaited Bollywood flick Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, music by Vishal Shekhar and directed by Siddharth Anand. Eric Pillai's involvement complements the visual grandeur of the film. The film has finally hit the theatres on January 25 and has opened to positive response from the audience.

Eric's remarkable career trajectory, coupled with his knack for understanding the nuances of storytelling through sound, solidifies his position as one of the pillars in the realm of sound engineering. His meticulous attention to detail, coupled with an innate understanding of the composer and director's vision, has consistently resulted in spellbinding music that resonates with the audience long after the movie credits roll.

