From the interesting line-up of films to capturing interiors of India, here's why Rashmika Mandanna is certified as the true pan-India star.

If we look at Indian entertainment, it has different dynamics regarding its audience base. While there is a concentrated regional market with its own stars, there is also a pan-India market with a select few stars. Among these few, a name that made its place is Rashmika Mandanna. Previously owning titles such as National Crush, Crushmika, Asharfi Girl, and Bhabhi No. 1, Rashmika has proved her pan-India reach.

The love Pushpa star receives from audiences is not bound by any regional boundaries. Another significant milestone is her heart emoji being adapted into one of WhatsApp’s emojis. Additionally, she has reached a whole new level on the Pan-India chart by making an impact in tier 3 and tier 4 cities, where her jewellery endorsement hoardings were visible.

According to recent media reports, "Rashmika Mandanna has successfully penetrated tier 3 and tier 4 cities. Her face is well-recognized in these areas. A girl from the South has made her mark in these towns and is certainly making her presence felt across the nation."

Remarkably, with Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika's stardom went to another level with a whole song dedicated to her, titled Srivalli. That's when she earned her new title, Srivalli. The film's popularity spread across the nation, with Rashmika's name fondly remembered everywhere.

Rashmika is set to create more excitement with Pushpa 2: The Rule. Reprising her role as Srivalli. This movie is expected to be the biggest film of the year, eagerly awaited by fans.

Before Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika also delivered the biggest breakout hit of the year with Animal. Additionally, she has Chhaava in her kitty, which is considered among the awaited films. Rashmika will be ending 2024 with Pushpa 2, which will certainly cement her position in the Indian film industry further.

