From Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar, Bollywood pays heartfelt tribute to late fashion designer Virgil Abloh

The demise of ace fashion designer Virgil Abloh has left everyone in a state of grief. Our Bollywood celebrities are also extremely saddened after learning about the death of Abloh. Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka posted a picture of Abloh and wrote, “Gone too soon.”

“This is just heartbreaking. RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force. He will be sorely missed,” filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on his IG Story. Abloh, who was the founder of popular brand Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away on Sunday after battling cancer for several years. He was 41 when he breathed his last. Mourning the demise of Abloh, interior designer Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “In the history of Art and design if there was a designer who revolutionised the concepts of thinking beyond it is this legend ...There will never be another Virgil Abloh.”

Arjun Kapoor has also expressed his grief. He posted a photograph of Abloh and captioned it with a broken heart emoji. Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma a rare, aggressive form of cancer, in 2019.

For the unversed, after battling cancer for several years, star fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41. Virgil, who died on Sunday, was the founder of the fashion company Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton. His demise was confirmed by his labels on social media, Variety reported.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault wrote on Instagram. “The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend,” he added.

According to the statement, Virgil opted to keep his cancer private after being diagnosed in 2019, undergoing treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry’s leading voices