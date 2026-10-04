FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment map

Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment ma

Viral video: Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar 'asli desh drohi', supports CJP protest: 'Abhi aapka chaal nahi chalega'

Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh 'asli desh drohi'

Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government

Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

From PM Modi to ‘Trump Mamu’: Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai-style message grabs attention

In a recent talk show, Sanjay Dutt spoke about peace in India, imagined himself as Prime Minister, and had a message for Donald Trump in his Munna Bhai style.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

From PM Modi to ‘Trump Mamu’: Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai-style message grabs attention
Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai avatar returns for Trump. (Screengrab from Shekhar Suman’s Shekhar Tonite show)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt recently appeared on a talk show hosted by comedian-actor Shekhar Suman, Shekhar Tonite, wherein he brought back his iconic Munna Bhai persona while speaking over topics like peace in India, US President Donald Trump, among others. Yes, you read it right! The episode was released on Friday, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

During the episode, the host asked Dutt to imagine himself as the Prime Minister of India for five minutes, and the actor responded in his popular Munna Bhai style and said, ''The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon.''

Sanjay Dutt’s five-minute stint as PM

''Chalo desh mein kuch to chal rehla hai. Mere pyaare deshwasiyo, aaj apun aapka PM banke khoob khush hua. Bole to body mein ajeeb type ka tarang daud re la hai. Bole to itna bada desh hai, itne saare log hain aur ab hum sabki zimmedari apun ke upar.” (So at least something is happening in the country. My dear fellow countrymen, today I am damn happy to become your PM. I mean, there's a strange kind of current running through my body. I mean, it's such a big country, so many people, and now all your responsibility is on me),'' he added.

''Lekin aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega.” (But you guys don't need to take any tension at all. I'm not going abroad to celebrate this happiness. I'll stay right here, among all of you. Otherwise, how will the connection between the PM and the public be made?),'' Dutt jokingly said.

Sanjay Dutt turns to ‘Trump Mamu’

His satire then crossed the international border as he brought the US President into the monologue and called him 'Trump Mamu'. ''Aur agar desh ko frame mein laana hai to thoda duniya ko bhi frame mein laana padega na. Bole to apun dekh raha hai ki Trump Mamu puri duniya ko out of frame karne mein laga hai. Peace banta hai pyaar se aur pyaar aata hai Gandhigiri se. Bole to Trump mamu ko thoda Gandhigiri sikhana padega. Dekho Trump mamu, zyada tante nahi paalne ka. Duniya mein missile waise hi bahut ho gaye hain. Ab thoda pyaar bhi export karne ka. Kahin missile bhejne ka mann kare to pehle guldasta bhejne ka. Kisi ko dhamki dene ka mann kare na to use phone karke ghar bulane ka aur chai peete-peete baat suljhane ka. (And if we have to bring the country into the frame, we'll have to bring the world into the frame too, right? I mean, I'm seeing that Trump uncle is busy putting the whole world out of frame. Peace comes from love and love comes from Gandhigiri. I mean, we'll have to teach Trump uncle a little Gandhigiri. Look, Trump uncle, don't throw too many tantrums. The world already has too many missiles. Now it's time to export some love too. If you feel like sending a missile somewhere, send a bouquet first. If you feel like threatening someone, call him home and sort it out over a cup of tea),'' the Bollywood actor said.

How Munna Bhai brought ‘Gandhigiri’ to Bollywood

For those unversed, Sanjay Dutt's character from the 2006 Bollywood film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Munna Bhai aka Murli Prasad Sharma was massively loved by audiences who discovered 'Gandhigiri' as a concept to win hearts with love, truth and non-violence.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Was Rahul Gandhi 'scared' to contest from Amethi in 2024 elections? SP MP Shiv Patel makes shocking allegation
SP MP claims Rahul Gandhi was 'scared' to contest from Amethi in 2024 elections
Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment map
Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment ma
Viral video: Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar 'asli desh drohi', supports CJP protest: 'Abhi aapka chaal nahi chalega'
Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh 'asli desh drohi'
Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government
Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94; SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi pay tribute
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94; Celebs pay tribute
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement