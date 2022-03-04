'From one self-made actor to another': Yami Gautam reacts to Kangana Ranaut's praise for ‘A Thursday'

Yami Gautam is enjoying the success of her most recent flick, ‘A Thursday’. The film, which was released last month on Disney+ Hotstar, was warmly welcomed by critics and viewers alike, with the majority of them complimenting Yami's performance in particular. Kangana Ranaut, a fellow actor, is one of Yami's admirers, and she resorted to social media to express her admiration for her. Yami, for her part, took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a poster of the film showing Yami Gautam on her Instagram Stories, and wrote "Congratulations to Team #Thursday @yamigautam @rsvpmovies". She added applause emojis after her text. Yami shared Kangana's post on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you Kangana. Means a lot, especially when it comes from one self-made actor to another."

‘A Thursday’ is a spiritual sequel to Neeraj Pandey's sleeper success ‘A Wednesday’, which was released in 2008. The film stars Yami as Naina, a Mumbai playschool teacher who kidnaps children and holds them captive in exchange for 5 crore and a meeting with Prime Minister Dimple Kapadia. Cops Atul Kulkarni and Neha Dhupia are attempting to stop her. The film, directed by Behzad Khambata, was released on February 18 to mostly positive reviews.

Yami received compliments from Kangana for being a "raw mountain girl" while posing as a Himachali bride at her wedding to director Aditya Dhar.

She wrote in her stories, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh.