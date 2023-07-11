From KGF to Baahubali: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue reminded netizens of these 5 films

Scenes from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue remind netizens of these 5 films including Baahubali and KGF.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan left his fans stunned and excited as the prevue of his upcoming movie Jawan was released, The actor's glimpse in the movie left fans curious about the actor's role in the film,



Meanwhile, some of the scenes from the prevue reminded netizens of movies like KGF and Baahubali.

The collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and massy director Atlee in Jawan excites fans for the movie. However, netizens found an uncanny resemblance in many of the scenes of the prevue. The scene in the Jawan prevue where a kid is being introduced to the rest of the world and the people are cheering for him, reminds netizens of the scene from Baahubali: The Beginning where Rajmata Shivagami Devi holds baby Mahendra Baabhubali and introduces him as the next ruler of Mahismati. Not only this, but the scene also reminds the netizens of the scene from 'The Lion King, where Rafiki



introduces Simba after he is born.

One of the looks of Shah Rukh Khan in the Jawan prevue where the actor can be seen wearing a silver mask and die hair reminds netizens of Chiyaan Vikram's look from the Shankar film. Shah Rukh Khan’s all-bandaged look in the prevue reminded netizens of Oscar Issac’s look from the movie Moon Knight and of Liam Neeson’s Hollywood film Darkman.

Shah Rukh Khan’s look in the red shirt and black trousers had netizens calling him ‘rocky bhai’ as Yash was seen in a similar look in Prashanth Neel’s blockbuster film KGF. Not only this, Netizens found an uncanny resemblance of Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look which was the highlight of the prevue, to Rajnikanth’s movie Sivaji: The Boss.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara along with Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and Priyamani among others. Deepika Padukone is also set to make an action-packed cameo in the movie which is scheduled to release on September 7. Other than this, Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which also stars Taapse Pannu. The movie will release in December this year.