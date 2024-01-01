Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

'If it is not going well, there could be…': S Somanath on ISRO's plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

From Katrina Kaif to Subhash Ghai, Bollywood celebs extend New Year wishes to fans

Bollywood stars have wished their fans a very Happy New Year.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 08:05 AM IST

Credit: Katrina Kaif, Subhash Ghai/Instagram
It’s that wonderful time of year when we look back on the past and look forward to what lies ahead. As we are all set to say goodbye to another amazing year and all set to welcome 2024,

Bollywood celebs shared their heartfelt greetings for a pleasant and prosperous year ahead. Katrina Kaif, who is celebrating the success of ‘Tiger 3’ and is all ready for her next project, ‘Merry Christmas’, wished her fans a ‘Happy New Year.’ She told ANI, “Wishing all my fans a very Happy New Year.” Famous devotional singer Anup Jalota also wished everyone well for the coming year.

He said, “Aap sabko navvarash ki bahut bahut shubhkamnaye.” Actor Ranjeet added, “Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year.” The well-known director Subhash Ghai known for his most notable works including ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Vidhaata’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, among others said, “To all my countrymen, wishing you a very Happy New Year.”

Film director Rahul Rawail, actor Pratik Gandhi, and Pankaj Tripathi also shared their special wishes.Director-producer Prakash Jha said, “Best wishes for the New Year to all our countrymen and all our loved ones. May the new year bring new energy and new messages into your life.”

Actor Celina Jaitly took to X and wrote, “Peace !! Peace !!! Peace !!!! I want to make a new year prayer not a resolution… Leave the hatred behind, see and judge the reality with your own eyes. Embrace kindness, empathy and love… Stop the war and save the children. YOUR VOICE MATTERS !!! …. Have a lovely year ahead!!”

Pooja Bhatt expressed her gratitude before finally saying goodbye to 2023, taking to X she wrote, “Gratitude.. for each leaf.. for each breath.. #Thankyou2023.” Preity Zinta took to X, and shared a beautiful selfie as she bid adieu to 2023. The actor wrote, “Goodbye 2023 #ting.”

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a wonderful post from his exotic holiday with wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yug. He wrote in the caption, “Digging through the gallery and finding these gems.. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vir Das also wished fans Happy New Year with a song, “Next Year. Let’s all be cool..Happy New Year Everyone!” he wrote in the caption.

The stylish actor Anil Kapoor posted a video special with special moments from 2023. He wrote in the caption, “A Wrap On 2023!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a complete clip of her honours, accomplishments, and most fashionable excursions of the year. In the video, she is seen creating a heart with her hands and standing in a saree from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promos. Following that, one can watch videos of Alia, as well as, a peek at her honours and achievements in various locations. (With inputs from ANI)

