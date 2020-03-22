From 'Dhoom 2' to 'War', films Hrithik Roshan cherishes and would do all over again

Hrithik Roshan has completed 20 years in the film industry and in these two decades he has given several memorable performances and received accolades for the same. The handsome hunk made his debut back in 2000 with the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai directed by his father and actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Since then there was no turning back for Hrithik. He has worked with leading filmmakers and has a huge fan following across the world.

During a recent interaction, Hrithik spoke at length about working with an ensemble cast and revisiting those films, the actor stated, "I think all the films that I have done which were either two-hero films or ensemble films are experiences which I cherish the most - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, even War with Tiger, Dhoom 2. So all the films, where there's been an ensemble and a lot of actors came together as friends to make a film will be the films I would do all over again."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War directed by Siddharth Anand. In the film, he starred alongside Tiger Shroff and people loved his role as Kabir. Hrithik had different shades in the film and his salt-and-pepper look with a ripped body made everyone go instantly weak in their knees.

Before that, the star was seen in Super 30 helmed by Vikas Bahl. In the film, he played the role of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. For both the films, Hrithik was lauded well by the masses.