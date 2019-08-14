Headlines

From 'Deewana' to 'Zero', Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana takes cues from superstar's films for her Bollywood debut

As per reports, Suhana Khan is leaving no stone unturned in prepping herself for her big Bollywood debut.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 09:58 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is graduated from Ardingly College in England and she has been one of the best acting students there. Soon after that, it was reported that the star kid will soon be making her Bollywood debut soon. Although Suhana is back home, she is currently not eyeing to enter the world of movies yet. SRK also revealed that she is going to study further as well.

Now as per reports in The Times of India, Suhana is making up her time to take cues from the legend himself that is her dad Shah Rukh. At the theatre situated in Mannat, Suhana is scanning over the superstar's filmography by watching his each and every film to learn nuances of acting perfectly. From Deewana to Zero, the star kid is watching all possible movies of her dad and learning the best from her parent. 

However, during Rajeev Masand's interview when Shah Rukh was asked about Suhana's future plans, he replied, "Suhana is going to Tisch School Of The Arts now, she wants to act. She is right now at the French festival in Edinburgh. So she is doing theatre, she got her face coloured, she's doing some mime and all. So its good fun."

Meanwhile, we earlier got our hands on the first look of Suhana from her short film. Titled The Grey Part of Blue, the film is directed by her fellow classmate named Theodore Gimeno.

Moreover, Suhana has participated in a lot of plays during her college days.

