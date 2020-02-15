From dancing on 'Aankh Marey' to PDA during Jonas Brothers concert; here's how Priyanka-Nick celebrated Valentine's Day

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas rang in Valentine's Day 2020, in Milan, Italy. In this romantic place, Nick along with his brothers that is, Jonas Brothers band performed for thousands of fans. This is their first European visit for their Happiness Begins tour and were accompanied by Priyanka for the same. Both PeeCee and Nick had a gala time during the event and also in Milan. Before the event, Nick did his ritual of shaking his leg on a Bollywood song.

This time, he shook his leg on Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's track 'Aankh Marey' from Simmba and he was joined by Priyanka too. Nick took to his Instagram page and shared the video with a caption stating, "Pre-show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines". They are even seen doing the hook step and nailing it perfectly.

Then during his performance, Priyanka clicked a candid photo of Nick and wrote a sweet Valentine message. It read as "My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost"

While the American singer-actor posted a series of black and white photo with PeeCee and they make for a perfect couple, indeed! In the photos, Priyanka looks sexy as ever in a black polka dots jumpsuit with white sneakers. While Nick looked handsome in a black sheer vest with a black pantsuit. They got romantic before the performance, during the event and also post it.

Nick captioned his post stating, "My Valentine."

Priyanka and Nick have been married for more than a year now!