Aamir Khan discussed his bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. How it evolved from silly fights to becoming thick friends with their overnight drinking sessions.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan- the three superstars of Bollywood- are now regarded as the BFFs of Hindi cinema. They often make public appearances, promoting each other's films and displaying their support for each other. When Salman's Sikandar was released, Shah Rukh and Aamir attended the movie screening. Similarly, when Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par was released, Shah Rukh and Salman attended the movie premiere. Today, the three Khans are among the few 'thick friends' in a competitive film industry. However, their relationship evolved. They were not always the best of friends, and the best part is that they admit it.

Aamir Khan on his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan

While speaking to Lallantop, Aamir Khan recalled that their bond has matured with time. He admitted that there was a phase when Shah Rukh Khan used to call his promotional tactics 'chichorapan'. Aamir said, "I hadn’t known Shah Rukh so much that time, we would keep meeting often, we even hung out together back then at either of our places." In 2008, there was a controversy when Aamir called Shah Rukh his dog. The Ghajini actor laughed at the misunderstanding and clarified by saying, “I had written a vlog from a farmhouse in Panchgani, stating that Shah Rukh was licking his feet." But he later confirmed it was his dog named after SRK, not the actor. The 3 Idiots actor further said that even SRK mocked him often for not attending the award shows. "SRK often keeps making jokes at me, every year there are award functions and I don’t go to them, but they keep making fun of me," Aamir said.

Aamir Khan on their evolving relationship

During PK, Shah Rukh even called Aamir's promotional activities 'chichorapan' Now Aamir shared his take, and said, "SRK is a sensible man… if he finds that chichora what can I say, that’s his opinion… For me, it was an important experience as a human being… Shah Rukh might know better about it because he does a lot of it in his life; he is an expert at all this." Salman and SRK are now his drinking buddies. Speaking about the same, he said they often make plans to catch up, and they never stop at one drink. "It’s usually till morning, 7 am, not just with Salman but with Shah Rukh too. This has happened eight to 10 times till now." On the work front, Aamir scored a hit with Sitaare Zameen Par, whereas Salman's Sikandar tanked. Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in King.