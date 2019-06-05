Trending#

From Bihari accent, Nepotism to Kangana Ranaut: The best memes based on Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' trailer

Soon after the trailer for Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' was dropped, netizens created hilarious memes which are truly worth checking out.


Jun 5, 2019

On Tuesday afternoon, Hrithik Roshan dropped the trailer of his upcoming film, Super 30. The film marks his return on the big screen after two-and-a-half-years and it's definitely worth the wait. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar, who gives up the luxurious life to teach underprivileged children and IIT aspirants for free. The trailer shows Duggu in a heavily tanned look and also delivering dialogues in a heavy Bihari accent.

Hrithik's character Anand inducts 30 highly underprivileged but academically bright students into his programme called 'Super 30' every year and coaches them free of cost with efficiently designed course students. This leads to help them crack India's toughest entrance examination of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The film is based on the life and times of Anand Kumar, who has been an inspiration for many. Soon after the trailer was dropped, it gave fodder to the Internet memes and people couldn't stop creating innumerable funny posts on the same.

Check it out below:

These are hilarious and how!

Despite the funny memes, people are definitely waiting to watch the film on the big screen soon.

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. Along with Hrithik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The biopic is slated to release on July 12, 2019. Hrithik Roshan's brand HRX is also presenting the film.