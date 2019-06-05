From Bihari accent, Nepotism to Kangana Ranaut: The best memes based on Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' trailer

On Tuesday afternoon, Hrithik Roshan dropped the trailer of his upcoming film, Super 30. The film marks his return on the big screen after two-and-a-half-years and it's definitely worth the wait. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar, who gives up the luxurious life to teach underprivileged children and IIT aspirants for free. The trailer shows Duggu in a heavily tanned look and also delivering dialogues in a heavy Bihari accent.

Hrithik's character Anand inducts 30 highly underprivileged but academically bright students into his programme called 'Super 30' every year and coaches them free of cost with efficiently designed course students. This leads to help them crack India's toughest entrance examination of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The film is based on the life and times of Anand Kumar, who has been an inspiration for many. Soon after the trailer was dropped, it gave fodder to the Internet memes and people couldn't stop creating innumerable funny posts on the same.

Check it out below:

#Super30Trailer Hrithik Roshan does not take fees from students in Super 30 because : pic.twitter.com/NZ30uD6aFa — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 4, 2019

Someone told Hrithik Roshan that talking like his scientist avatar in Koi Mil Gaya would make him sound like a Bihari. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/wI8MEijZXB — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 4, 2019

Can't believe Kangna has a cameo in the movie....she nailed it#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/DIMoj6uZAP — Rahul.. (@Rahul_RKF) June 4, 2019

Me at Red Signal waiting to turn into green. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/LoD07EMrYV — Autowaala (@Autowaala) June 4, 2019

*Hrithik tries to speak in Bihari accent* Bihari people to Hrithik:#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/3heZM392GX — Vaibhav... (@lamevaibhav) June 4, 2019

Google to me when it cannot autocorrect my typing: #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/LOwB8yLhFD — Humor Being (@followTheGupta) June 4, 2019

When elder brother teach how to drive, but don't give his bike.. Nigga-#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/7QSzmtBoIT — Happu S¡Ï€gh (@daroga_happuu) June 4, 2019

When they cast Hrithik Roshan instead of Pankaj Tripathi for lead role. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/Vevmzaq3re — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) June 4, 2019

#Super30Trailer Every guy who has a startup idea nowadays: pic.twitter.com/uL9RTf789r — Lalit (@wtflalit) June 4, 2019

*Someone posted some idiotic video or pic* Memers and youtubers : #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/GKzxvo7qKo — aftab (@biryani_babu) June 4, 2019

These are hilarious and how!

Despite the funny memes, people are definitely waiting to watch the film on the big screen soon.

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. Along with Hrithik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The biopic is slated to release on July 12, 2019. Hrithik Roshan's brand HRX is also presenting the film.