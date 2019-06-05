From Bihari accent, Nepotism to Kangana Ranaut: The best memes based on Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' trailer
Soon after the trailer for Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' was dropped, netizens created hilarious memes which are truly worth checking out.
On Tuesday afternoon, Hrithik Roshan dropped the trailer of his upcoming film, Super 30. The film marks his return on the big screen after two-and-a-half-years and it's definitely worth the wait. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar, who gives up the luxurious life to teach underprivileged children and IIT aspirants for free. The trailer shows Duggu in a heavily tanned look and also delivering dialogues in a heavy Bihari accent.
Hrithik's character Anand inducts 30 highly underprivileged but academically bright students into his programme called 'Super 30' every year and coaches them free of cost with efficiently designed course students. This leads to help them crack India's toughest entrance examination of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The film is based on the life and times of Anand Kumar, who has been an inspiration for many. Soon after the trailer was dropped, it gave fodder to the Internet memes and people couldn't stop creating innumerable funny posts on the same.
Hrithik Roshan does not take fees from students in Super 30 because : pic.twitter.com/NZ30uD6aFa— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 4, 2019
Someone told Hrithik Roshan that talking like his scientist avatar in Koi Mil Gaya would make him sound like a Bihari. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/wI8MEijZXB— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 4, 2019
No one:
Literally No one:
Tiger Shroff: pic.twitter.com/yyYkxKxJcG— AM. (@akm_theotherone) June 4, 2019
Can't believe Kangna has a cameo in the movie....she nailed it#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/DIMoj6uZAP— Rahul.. (@Rahul_RKF) June 4, 2019
Arya Stark in “The Long Night” battle.
#Super30Trailer#GoT pic.twitter.com/fgmSrQ3I6e— @manishnwaghela (@manishnwaghela) June 4, 2019
Hrithik To all the haters #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/jXCOImqgGk— Raju Pahadi (@RajuPaahadi) June 4, 2019
*Dressing Room Scenes*
During Team Discussion
MSD:#Super30Trailer #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1wmaSynfOd— MunNaa (@Munnaa09) June 4, 2019
Karan Johar to starkids. #Super30trailer pic.twitter.com/f1kby2zqRs— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 4, 2019
Me at Red Signal waiting to turn into green. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/LoD07EMrYV— Autowaala (@Autowaala) June 4, 2019
*Hrithik tries to speak in Bihari accent*
Bihari people to Hrithik:#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/3heZM392GX— Vaibhav... (@lamevaibhav) June 4, 2019
#Super30Trailer with a twist pic.twitter.com/RgbWN3vXEd— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 4, 2019
Google to me when it cannot autocorrect my typing: #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/LOwB8yLhFD— Humor Being (@followTheGupta) June 4, 2019
When elder brother teach how to drive, but don't give his bike..
Nigga-#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/7QSzmtBoIT— Happu S¡Ï€gh (@daroga_happuu) June 4, 2019
When they cast Hrithik Roshan instead of Pankaj Tripathi for lead role. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/Vevmzaq3re— Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) June 4, 2019
#Super30Trailer Pandit ji after seeing my janampatri- pic.twitter.com/IBjOa3rwa8— à¤¨à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥‡(@Gauri_doonite) June 4, 2019
#Super30Trailer Every guy who has a startup idea nowadays: pic.twitter.com/uL9RTf789r— Lalit (@wtflalit) June 4, 2019
Police waiting outside traffic signals.#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/DXPPLrFLja— utkarsh (@fattu_vampire) June 4, 2019
*Someone posted some idiotic video or pic*
Memers and youtubers : #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/GKzxvo7qKo— aftab (@biryani_babu) June 4, 2019
These are hilarious and how!
Despite the funny memes, people are definitely waiting to watch the film on the big screen soon.
Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. Along with Hrithik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The biopic is slated to release on July 12, 2019. Hrithik Roshan's brand HRX is also presenting the film.