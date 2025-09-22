'From 100 crore to 1000 crore FD': Akshay Kumar reveals who inspired him to become money-minded: 'Lootke nahi kamaya'

Akshay Kumar has opened up about being money-minded and why he still follows the middle-class mentality.

Akshay Kumar is infamously popular for charging a bomb in the movies. His fee structure has been debated by many trade pundits, especially when his films tanked (read: Samrat Prithviraj and Bell Bottom). Despite his dull phase, Akki hardly compromise on his charges. Currently, the actor is enjoying the success of Jolly LLB 3, and while promoting the courtroom comedy drama, Kumar appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Who inspired Akshay Kumar to become money-minded

Kumar, in his wittiest manner, opened up about his motivation for becoming rich from veteran star Jeetendra, and added that he had read a news article long ago that Jeetendra had made a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 100 crore. He ran to his father (Hari Om Bhatia) and asked, ‘Daddy, if someone makes an FD of Rs 100 crore, what would the interest be?’ In those days, the interest rate was 13%, which meant Rs 1.3 crore per month. This sowed the seed in Akshay's mind. "I thought, ‘The day I manage to create an FD like that, I’ll feel financially secure.’ But humans are never satisfied. That number kept increasing for me — from Rs 100 crore to Rs 1,000 crore and then Rs 2,000 crore. The greed never ends," he revealed. Kapil tried to get the inside details of Kumar and asked him how much he had in a fixed deposit. The Sooryavanshi actor instantly replied, "Woh nahi bataunga."

'Lootke nahi kamaya hai': Akshay Kumar

While appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, the host asked Akki about his money-minded attitude. The Singh is Kinng actor defended himself, saying that he has been the highest taxpayer for 8 years. "Agar paisa kamaya hai toh loot ke nahi kamaya. Maine kaam karke kamaya hai. 8 saal se I have been the highest taxpayer. Toh, it cannot be that I am money-minded or anything. Money is an important aspect in life; you have to be practical."