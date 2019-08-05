Friendship Day 2019: Alia Bhatt plays BFF game with bestie Akansha Ranjan, Sonakshi Sinha shares words of wisdom

Alia Bhatt also revealed that she has Ranbir Kapoor's number on her phone's speed dial and many more unknown facts about her...

As B-town celebrities shared pictures with their besties and wished their friends on Friendship Day, Sonakshi Sinha shared a piece of wisdom. The 'Dabangg' actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Each friend is important, however, a selfish person isn't a friend." She also wished her followers a happy Friendship Day.

Sonakshi, whose latest film 'Khandaani Shafakhana' hit theatres on August 2, will next be seen in 'Mission Mangal'. She is also busy shooting for 'Dabangg 3' where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan will play protagonist, Chulbul Pandey.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's Friendship Day post here:

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt shared a video on her official YouTube channel which features her childhood pal Akansha Ranjan playing BFF game. The two of them can be seen taking the 'how well do you know your best friend' challenge. While the video is fun to watch, it also reveals some unknown things about both the friends including Alia's favourite holiday destination, who is on the 'Brahmastra' actor's speed dial and how many children does Alia want, etc. As they answer several questions about each other, the two can be seen taking a trip down the memory lane and sharing several fun instances with the viewers.

From parties to exotic locales, Akansha and Alia are often spotted with each other. The two have been inseparable since childhood and their beyond adorable pictures on social media is proof of it.

In the video, it is revealed that Alia's favourite holiday destination is London, while if there's one place Akansha wants to settle down, it is L.A.

The two also shared that they were stopped by the police once while they were enjoying in the car, sticking their heads out of the sunroof. They also revealed that they were fined by the cops for doing so.

Akansha, who seemed to be at her candid best, also shared that the 'Highway' actor is the worst liar and is very bad at remembering lyrics.

The video also went on to share something that will make all the Alia-Ranbir fans very happy. So any guesses, who is on Alia's speed dial? Well, there's obviously Ranbir Kapoor and a few of the 'Raazi' actor's other friends.

Alia also went to on to reveal the one thing about Akansha that annoys her most and it is rapping. She shared that Akansha's favourite artist is none other than Drake. The fun video revealed various unknown facts about the best friends including the cuisine that Alia likes to hog on while they are out - continental - and Akansha's guilty pleasure which is chocolate ice cream.

And who doesn't love binge-watching films while on a sleepover? Alia prefers chick flicks while Akansha likes to watch horror movies. The one highlight of the video was the number of kids Alia wants and interestingly, the 'Gully Boy' actor wants two sons to be precise.

Watch the video here:

The actor also shared a sweet wish for Akansha on the special occasion of Friendship Day. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared a picture with her pal and wrote, "I'll be there for youuuu....Happy OUR day."

Check it out here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia just wrapped up the Ooty schedule of 'Sadak 2'. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah' alongside Salman Khan, 'RRR' alongside JR NTR and Ram Charan, Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht' alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.