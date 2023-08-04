Headlines

Bollywood

Friday Night Plan teaser: Babil Khan executes ‘crazy plan’ with brother when left unsupervised by mother Juhi Chawla

The teaser of Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla's new film titled Friday Night Plan leaves fans excited.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

After making his debut with Qala, Irrfan Khan’s son, actor Babil Khan, is all set to entrust his fans with his upcoming comedy-drama film titled Friday Night Plan. The makers released the teaser of the film and left fans excited. 

On Friday, Netflix India shared an intriguing teaser for Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla-starrer Friday Night Plan. The teaser starts with Juhi telling her sons Babil and Amrith Jayan that they will be unsupervised for a night as she will be staying overnight in Pune. The teaser shows a bond between two brothers and how they execute a ‘crazy plan’ when left unsupervised. The teaser promises romance, drama, and fun to its audience. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The caption read, "Two unsupervised siblings in a room they might have the most epic #FridayNightPlan. Premieres on 1st September, only on Netflix." The teaser of the series left fans excited who shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Woah amazing!” Another wrote, “so excited, can’t wait.” 

Talking about his character in the movie, Babil Khan earlier told Hindustan Times, "My character is scared of failure and that’s why he’s always protecting himself and planning life too much. His failure of failure is because he lost his father, and that’s the only thing I could relate to,” he divulges, calling himself totally opposite of his on-screen portrayal. “I’m a person that allows life to guide me. I don’t make plans, I don’t strategize or overanalyze. I am a go-with-the-flow person."

Friday Night Plan stars Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Amrith Jayan along with Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, Aditya Jain, and Rishabh Joshi in key roles. The movie is written and directed by Vatsal Neelakantan. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, The comedy-drama is reportedly shot in different locations of Mumbai and is scheduled to release on September 1 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Babil Khan who made a stunning debut with Qala, also has Shiv Rawail's The Railway Men in the pipeline which is scheduled to release on October 20. 

Read Babil Khan misses father Irrfan Khan everyday, says 'he was my singular friend'

 

