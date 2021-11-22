Freida Pinto delivers a baby boy, drops FIRST photos of her bundle of joy

Freida Pinto and her husband, Cory Tran, just had their first child together, a baby boy. Pinto announced the arrival of her son Rumi-Ray on Instagram, along with the first images of the newborn and a birthday message she wrote for her husband, referring to him as "Dada Cory" in an emotional post.

The couple's baby son was born on Cory's birthday, according to reports. The actress penned in an emotional note to her spouse and his newly adopted parenthood. "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!"

Check out her post here-

Pinto's photos showed her newborn son, Cory, resting on his father's chest. The young one was seen wrapped up in a cuddle with Freida in another photo. Pinto covered her baby boy's face with an angel emoji to avoid revealing his face.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Slumdog Millionaire actress said that she married her fiance Cory Tran in a small wedding amid the pandemic. In June of this year, the couple announced their pregnancy.