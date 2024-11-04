Based on the tumultuous events surrounding India’s struggle for independence, Freedom At Midnight will start streaming on SonyLIV from November 15.

The third teaser of the highly anticipated series Freedom at Midnight, titled Drop 3, was released by the makers on Monday, November 4. The 2-minute-and-22-second clip showcases a pivotal moment in history, where Mahatma Gandhi urges Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to offer the leadership seat to Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a last-ditch effort to prevent partition.

Freedom at Midnight is an epic political thriller that vividly captures the dramatic and defining events surrounding India's independence in 1947. Based on the eponymous book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, the series delves deep into the tumultuous events surrounding India’s struggle for independence.

The historical drama series features a stellar cast, including Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan, KC Shankar as V.P. Menon, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Cordelia Bugeja as Lady Edwina Mountbatten, Alistair Finlay as Archibald Wavell, Andrew Cullum as Clement Attlee, and Richard Teverson as Cyril Radcliffe.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext, Freedom at Midnight is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, who had previously made the Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries. He had also helmed critically and commercially acclaimed movies such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Batla House, and D-Day. Freedom at Midnight will start streaming on SonyLIV from November 15.

READ | Arjun Kapoor's Ravana overpowers Ajay Devgn's Rama in Rohit Shetty's Ramayana-inspired Singham Again

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.