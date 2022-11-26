Search icon
Freddy star Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced 'disturbing nights' while shooting for upcoming romantic-thriller

It seems like Kartik Aaryan got deeply affected by getting into the skin of his character Dr Freddy Ginwala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:09 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan said that he got disturbing nights because of his upcoming film Freddy but he adds that it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail his regular activities while shooting for the movie. Kartik, who will be seen in the very intense character of Freddy, opened up about his preparation for the character.

"I literally dwelled in the world of Freddy while shooting the film. It was important for me to remain in that headspace and go to the set and perform. I got disturbing nights because of `Freddy` but it was important to be focused on the bigger picture and tried to curtail my regular activities while shooting Freddy so that I could focus on the film and the character." "Post the wrap, I connected with my friends and family who keep me grounded and that helped me return to reality and normalcy again," he said.

Kartik's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine-chilling romantic thriller `Freddy`. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F., the film will release on December 2.

