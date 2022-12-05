Freddy star Kartik Aaryan expresses his desire to work in South Indian films, says 'it completely depends on...'

Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Freddy in which his performance as a reserved and introverted dentist named Dr. Freddy Ginwala is being appreciated by the masses and the classes. The star already has the third-biggest blockbuster of 2022 to his credit as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Recently on his birthday last month, Kartik unveiled the teaser of his next film Shehzada, which is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo headlined by Allu Arjun. In a recent interview, Aaryan expressed his desire to work in South Indian films. Speaking with News18, the actor said, "I’m open to doing films in any language but it completely depends on the script, but I would love to do a Telugu or a Tamil film."

Meanwhile, post the success of his last two films, Kartik has expressed his gratitude to his fans in a statement that read, "I am ever grateful to the audience who has given me so much of their love always and this year, more than ever. First to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now Freddy, it really motivates me to push my boundaries and to keep exploring. With Freddy, I wanted to give the audience something new and unexpected, and I completely gave it my all. So the extremely positive response that has been coming from them and the critics, my family, and friends, has been beyond special and I hope everyone across the world continues to enjoy the film."



READ | Freddy: Rakul Preet Singh reviews Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F starrer thriller, says 'no one could have...'

Apart from Shehzada which is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, Kartik has an interesting slate of films lined up including Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan's untitled next, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, and Sameer Vidwans's Satyaprem Ki Katha.