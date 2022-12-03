Freddy star Alaya F thanks audience for showering love to Kainaaz, pens heartfelt note

Alaya F

Alaya F is excited, elated, and humbled by the love and application she received from Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy. The romantic thriller Freddy was released with much anticipation on the digital platform, and it went on to receive praise from the masses to critics.

In the film, Alaya played the love interest of Dr Freddy Ginwala (Kartik), Kainaaz. Freddy's love for Kainaaz soon turns into obsession, and their sweet love story takes a nasty, and becomes a nightmare for Kainaaz. The Jawaani Jaaneman star portrayed the challenging role of a suppressed, tortured girl, who becomes the subject of mental and physical harassment.

Soon after the film's release, and reviews started pouring in, Alaya took the opportunity to thank the audience for their love and support. On her Instagram, Alaya shared a carousel post with stills from the film, and a creative highlighting the reviews for Freddy. Alaya acknowledged the love, and wrote, "Thank you for the love & recognition!! #FreddyDay. It`s raining reviews! #Freddy fever has taken over!

Recently, while interacting with DNA, Alaya talked revealed why she said yes to Freddy. She also talked about the responsibility of being a public figure and the messages that he has been putting out for the audience.

On being asked if the responsibility of being a public figure sometimes becomes a burden, Alaya stated, “I never thought how people would actually be influenced by the things I was saying or posting but there came a moment when I realised it is happening. And then you realise that you now have a responsibility. A lot of people who do comment on my posts, on my Instagram, are all quite young. I think, young girls, make up my largest audience. And I remember feeling such a deep sense of responsibility for the messages I am putting out. In terms of what would I want to either tell the younger version of me or someone like my siblings or my cousins or anyone. So, I sought of approached it in." Freddy is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.