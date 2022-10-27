Freddy: Katrik Aaryan-Alaya F to share screen space in romantic thriller, know where to watch

File Photo

A lover boy, A news anchor, A ghost buster, and many more, the versatile actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen in and as Freddy along with Alaya F on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will feature Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. The film will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.”

The nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, talking about his association with Disney+ Hotstar, said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar”

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan celebrated ace sportsman Sunil Chetri's iconic victory of being the third-highest goal-scorer among active players in international matches. As per the FIFA world cup, Sunil has been honoured with the prestigious title of third highest scoring active men's international, and placed after two of the most successful footballer, Christiano Ronaldo and Lione Messi.

For the unversed, Sunil Chetri is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Indian Super League club Bengaluru and the Indian national team. Kartik himself loves playing football, and it is his favourite sport. He has been papped often playing the sport. So it isn't shocking to see him cheer this loud Sunil Chetri. On his Instagram, Kartik shared the FIFA Instagram post and wrote “Legend @chetri_sunil11. You make us so so proud."

As we mentioned earlier, Kartik Aaryan is an avid football player, and he is also part of the All Stars Football club which includes actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan as well.

At a recent event organised by CNN-News 18, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said he became famous after 7 years of working in Bollywood. He said, “The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it’s been a journey of ups and downs. For the longest time, people didn’t know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren’t aware that I exist.”