Freddy: Kartik Aaryan watches film with his pet Katori, adorable photo goes viral

Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been receiving positive reviews from fans as it reaches OTT. Kartik recently uploaded a sweet selfie of his pet dog Katori staring directly into the lens.

He captioned the photo as. “Pre Bday celebration of Katori begins by Watching #Freddy on @disneyplushotstar”

Check out the photo here:

For the unversed, Alaya F is currently basking in the success of her most awaited release Freddy. After receiving appreciation from the audiences for her Kainaaz character in the movie, on Friday the Jawaani Jaaneman actor posted a thank you note.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya dropped some still from the film along with a caption, "Thank you for the love & recognition!! #FreddyDay. Its raining reviews! #Freddy fever has taken over!”\

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan thanked everyone, i.e. the 'Janta Janardan' as he wrote “On Cloud Nine Right Now !! Stoked with the humongous response of the Janta Janardan and all the reviews to #Freddy. Its not Friday, Its #FreddyDay" and added a black heart emoji.”

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller which showcases Kartik in a never seen avatar. In Freddy Kartik as the lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy dentist among many more qualities of the actor’s character. He was seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the nighttime, he turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest.

After making her blockbuster debut with Jawaani Jaaneman along with Saif Ali Khan next to her in the lead. Apart from Freddy, Alaya F will also be seen in producer Bhushan Kumar’s next SRI along with actor Rajkummar Rao which is a biopic on Srikant Bholla.S

He will also be seen in U Turn and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat which recently had its world premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival.

(Inputs from ANI)