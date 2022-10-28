Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Freddy: Kartik Aaryan drops poster of upcoming romantic thriller, says 'film allowed me to experiment'

While sharing the poster Kartik stated that Freddy has allowed him to experiment with his craft and explore new territory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Freddy: Kartik Aaryan drops poster of upcoming romantic thriller, says 'film allowed me to experiment'
Freddy
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, unveiled the first poster of his next romantic thriller film Freddy. Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped the poster which he captioned, "Slow And Steady Wins The Race Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy First look Aa raha hai."
 
In the poster, a tortoise could be seen with a denture holding a red rose on top of it. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film features Alaya F opposite Kartik. Ekta Kapoor has produced it and is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.
 
Watch the poster
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

 
The official release date of the film is still awaited. Freddy marks Kartik`s second thriller film which will stream directly on OTT after Dhamaka. On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram and informed that `Freddy` will be out on Disney+ Hotstar soon."I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven`t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore new territory. I`m looking forward to the movie releasing on OTT and hoping the audience will love this new avatar," he shared. 
 
 
Apart from Freddy, he will be also seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It will be out on June 29, 2023. Aaryan will also be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan`s son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. 
 
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the former President and 'Missile Man of India'
Diwali 2022: Know how to celebrate Diwali without crackers this year
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Players who may announce retirement from the shortest format after mega event
From Ekta Kapoor's XXX to Mastizaade: Erotic films and web series that sparked controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.