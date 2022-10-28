Freddy: Kartik Aaryan drops poster of upcoming romantic thriller, says 'film allowed me to experiment'

Freddy

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, unveiled the first poster of his next romantic thriller film Freddy . Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped the poster which he captioned, "Slow And Steady Wins The Race Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy First look Aa raha hai."

In the poster, a tortoise could be seen with a denture holding a red rose on top of it. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film features Alaya F opposite Kartik. Ekta Kapoor has produced it and is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch the poster

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Freddy marks Kartik`s second thriller film which will stream directly on OTT after Dhamaka. On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram and informed that `Freddy` will be out on Disney+ Hotstar soon."I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven`t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore new territory. I`m looking forward to the movie releasing on OTT and hoping the audience will love this new avatar," he shared.