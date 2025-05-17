As he returns to light-hearted films with Sitaare Zameen Par, the audience can expect same special Aamir Khan touch – light-hearted, intelligent, and heartwarming. But before the film's release, let us take you through some of Aamir Khan's biggest hit films, which were released between 1994-2009.

Aamir Khan might be facing a little criticism after the trailer release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, but there is no denying the fact that the superstar is a great actor who has worked in many memorable films throughout his career, and has remained in the hearts of the audience for over 30 years. Apart from strong dramatic characters, Aamir Khan also has his special style of comedy, which he has displayed very well in films like 3 Idiots, Andaz Apna Apna. Aamir Khan's expressions, dialogue delivery, and understanding of light-hearted comedy make even ordinary scenes memorable. Aamir Khan's specialty is that he weaves humor into such emotional stories that the depth of the story remains intact.

As he returns to light-hearted films with Sitaare Zameen Par, the audience can expect the same special Aamir Khan touch – light-hearted, intelligent, and heartwarming. But before the film's grand release, let us take you through some of Aamir Khan's biggest hit films, which were released between 1994 and 2009. These 4 films of Aamir Khan were very successful, while one became a cult classic, and the other became the first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 200 crores.

Andaz Apna Apna

The 1994 comedy film, Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor, was unsuccessful at the box office, but has since emerged as a cult film.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai was released in 2001. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. Dil Chahta proved to be a major commercial success in metropolitan areas and over the years, has also gained a cult following.

Rangeela

Aamir Khan played the role of 'Munna' in Rangeela opposite Urmila Matondkar. The film, written, directed, and co-produced by Ram Gopal Varma, was released in September 1995. Made on a budget of Rs 4.5 crores, Rangeela earned over Rs 33 crore at the box office, cementing Aamir Khan's superstar status.

3 Idiots

The 2009 film 3 Idiots, written, edited, and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the title roles. Adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots emerged as the highest-grossing film in its opening weekend in India. 3 Idiots was also the highest-grossing Indian film ever at the time until 2013, when Dhoom 3 surpassed it. 3 Idiots was also the first Bollywood film to earn Rs 200 crore at the box office. At the 57th National Film Awards, 3 Idiots won three awards, and is now considered to be one of the greatest Indian films ever made.