Bollywood

'Fortunate that I’ve two kids and my wife by my side': Shahid Kapoor talks family as he celebrates 39th birthday

Shahid says that he wants to remain "a student of life" and stay "good and pure".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 09:42 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor had a blast at the box office with his recent film Kabir Singh also starring Kiara Advani in the lead role. Now, Shahid is preparing for his next film Jersey in which he will play the role of a cricketer for the first time and also celebrating his 39th birthday.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid says that he wants to remain "a student of life" and stay "good and pure". "Being grounded is very important. Success and failure come and go but family is priority for me. To sustain a career that long, you need to stick to the basics and you need to stay connected with yourself as a human being. I feel very fortunate that I’ve two kids and my wife by my side. I’m happy that we’re always there for each other," he said.

Further speaking about Kabir Singh and what 202 has in store for him, Shahid said, "What happened with Kabir Singh is something that made us all extremely happy. It has been a great year. Eventually an actor understands that nothing matters more than the love and connection that you’ve with the audience. They gave Kabir Singh much more than what any of us had expected. I’m very grateful and thankful about that. I don’t want to assume that everything I do will be the same but the only thing I want to do is to give them a really good film. When I saw Jersey, it moved me emotionally. I felt that the message that the film gave was very inspiring and it’s a sensitive film about the victory of the human spirit. I wanted to take the story forward and share it with a wider audience. I enjoy giving people something new and fresh each time. I don’t believe in formulas and today, the audience wants to see different things. Jersey will have its own unique energy and a very character to offer the audience."

