BOLLYWOOD

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was once 'deeply and passionately in love' with THIS Bollywood actress, they abruptly broke up before marriage due to..., name is...

If rumours are to be believed, Rekha and Imran Khan grew close during social gatherings. As per a report in NDTV, a 1985 Star magazine once stated that Imran Khan and Rekha were often spotted at the beach or at socialite parties.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 02:44 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was once 'deeply and passionately in love' with THIS Bollywood actress, they abruptly broke up before marriage due to..., name is...
Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is currently in the news after various unverified reports claimed that he has been assassinated inside the Adiala jail in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. However, long before Imran Khan became the centre of countless controversies, he was one of the most celebrated cricketers and an international icon, a ladies' man. Among many rumours that have circulated over the years about his personal life, one significant one is his alleged relationship with Bollywood superstar Rekha.  

Imran Khan and Rekha's alleged relationship 

Rekha's life has also been full of controversies, with the actress always being the centre of attention. One of Rekha's lesser-known alleged relationships was with Pakistan cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, long before he entered Pakistan's political circle. In the mid-80s, Rekha and Imran Khan were rumoured to be in love. The two fell in love when Rekha was a bonafied superstar and Imran Khan was a star Pakistani cricketer. 

Why did Imran Khan and Rekha never get married?

If rumours are to be believed, Rekha and Imran Khan grew close during social gatherings. As per a report in NDTV, a 1985 Star magazine once stated that Imran Khan and Rekha were often spotted at the beach or at socialite parties. The report stated that anyone who saw Imran Khan and Rekha together were "struck by their closeness" and believed that they were "deeply and passionately in love". 

Gossip magazines at the time predicted that the two were eager to get married to each other. As per the vintage report, Rekha's mother, Pushpavalli, was so impressed with Imran Khan that she reportedly even consulted an astrologer. However, despite all this, Imran Khan and Rekha's relationship could not flourish for reasons unknown. The once alleged power couple went their separate ways. 

Interestingly, neither Rekha nor Imran Khan ever publicly confirmed being romantically involved. 

READ | Hema Malini shares FIRST post after Dharmendra's death, pens emotional note for her 'Dharam Ji': 'After years of togetherness I am left with...'

