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Former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It sets a new benchmark for Indian film industry'

Former Deputy National Security Advisor of India Pankaj Saran compared Dhurandhar: The Revenge with past Hollywood war movies and praised its director Aditya Dhar for creating a movie which matches the standards of global filmmaking.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 10:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It sets a new benchmark for Indian film industry'
Pankaj Saran on Dhurandhar 2
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Pankaj Saran, the former Deputy National Security Advisor of India, has praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge calling it a new benchmark for Indian cinema. The film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, was released in theatres worldwide on March 19. Pankaj highlighted the professional execution and authentic depiction of the real incidents in the movie, describing it as an appropriate use of director Aditya Dhar's "artistic" approach to keep up with the global filmmaking standards. 

"I love the film. I love Dhurandhar 2 more than Dhurandhar 1. I mean, minus the violence, which I thought was a little over the top but I think in terms of cinema, in terms of production, in terms of skills, in terms of quality, I think it sets a new benchmark for the Indian film industry. I think it's going to be very difficult for anyone to match up," Pankaj told ANI. 

He also compared the film with past Hollywood war movies and praised Dhar for creating a movie which matches the standards of global filmmaking. "You know, we've grown up with seeing all kinds of war movies, but they were so amateurish. This one is really professional. So now, when it comes to the actual film, I mean, look, a lot of these incidents, names, people are real, are true and we've grown up in an era when we were fed with Hollywood films which would make caricatures of Nazis, of the Russians, and create that enemy image, and really challenge your imagination, and you'd buy it all. So I think it's fine if the director has decided to use artistic license to exaggerate a particular story and it's all based on real incidents. I think it needs no justification because it is pretty much in keeping with the culture of movie making globally," added Pankaj. 

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It is the direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar which was released in December last year. Dhurandhar 2 has became the first Bollywood film to amass Rs 1000 crore net in India and has minted Rs 1600 crore globally. It is still running in theatres.

READ | Screen Awards 2026 list of winners: Dhurandhar dominates with 14 wins; Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam bag top acting honours

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