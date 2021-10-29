Former AG Mukul Rohatgi reveals Shah Rukh Khan's first reaction after Bombay HC granted bail to his son Aryan Khan

In a rare gesture, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan came out to greet his entire legal team which ensured bail for his son Aryan Khan, who has been away from home in detention and custody for the past 27 days, in Mumbai.

Sporting a casual white T-shirt and dark trousers, Khan met his battery of lawyers led by eminent lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his legal army which toiled since October 2 and finally ensured Aryan got bail.

It is also not known what exactly the beaming King Khan -- who has maintained a dignified silence right from Day One -- discussed with them, but all the legal eagles were happily smiling, laughing and apparently thrilled by the encounter with the actor in flesh-and-blood.

Aryan Khan has ultimately been released on bail by Bombay HC. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from first moment when he was detained on Oct 2! Satya Meva Jayate: Legal team of lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Khan in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/nQ1YeaSVq0 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

But do you know exactly what Shah Rukh Khan's first reaction was when the Bombay High Court granted bail to his son Aryan Khan? Well, Shah Rukh Khan's senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared before the High Court for Aryan Khan, recently revealed some details about the superstar's state the past few days.

As per a BollywoodLife report, talking to a news channel, Rohatgi said, "Shah Rukh Khan shed tears of joy", on hearing that his son was granted bail.

Speaking about how the superstar has been holding up these last few tumultuous days, the lawyer further revealed that SRK had been distraught but as soon as the bail order was pronounced in favour of Aryan, he couldn't stop his tears.

"All the emotions that he had held inside of him came flowing down," Mukul Rohatgi said while adding that he met SRK only 3-4 days ago for the first time. Rohatgi mentioned that SRK had put everything on the back burner and always made himself available to the legal team. "He made notes and his legal knowledge is on point, despite being from another profession," Rohatgi said. Rohatgi also mentioned that SRK had not had a proper meal for days and was surviving coffee after coffee, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will be passing a detailed order today in the Aryan Khan case.

Aryan Khan and the other accused persons were detained following NCB raid on a cruise ship on October 2. On October 3, Aryan along with others, was arrested.