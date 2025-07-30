Forget Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman Khan; this actor is India's most bankable actor, riding on Rs 5000 crore bet, he is...

Going with the impressive slate of the upcoming films, Ranbir Kapoor is arguably the most bankable star of Indian cinema. After the blockbuster success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has 5000 crores at the box office. Read on to know more.

Nothing lasts forever. Fame, money, career, fortune, legacy, no one can stand the tide of time. Even the biggest of superstars perished silently. Over the past few decades, there has been this perception that the 90s' stars are the last of the superstars in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan even said on camera that he's among the last superstars.

However, the fate of Indian cinema goes through a major change every 4 years. Today, we will discuss an actor who is already walking the path of superstardom. This star kid gave some memorable films, and in future, he'll be the most bankable star of Indian cinema. Neither Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman Khan, nor even Amitabh Bachchan; India's most bankable star is someone very junior to them. He is...

Ranbir Kapoor: India's most bankable star

Yes, as per the reports and estimates by the trade analysts, Ranbir Kapoor is the most bankable star, surpassing the biggest of Indian superstars, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. He's having the biggest bets placed in Indian cinema

How is Ranbir Kapoor the most bankable star?

Ranbir Kapoor's last film was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal (2023), which grossed Rs 915 crores worldwide. The slate of his upcoming films includes Animal Park, which is reportedly mounted on the scale of Rs 100 crores. He'll also be leading Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which is reportedly made at the cost of Rs 200 crores. Kapoor will also be working on Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, and reports say it will be produced on a budget of Rs 400 crores.

Last, and the biggest bet of Ranbir Kapoor will be Ramayana Part One and Part Two. The ambitious cinematic adaptation produced by Prime Focus is claimed to have been produced on a budget of Rs 4300 crores. Going by the math, Ranbir's future films are worth Rs 5000 crores, even more than that. Thus, Ranbir is the most bankable star of Indian cinema, beating Prabhas (his next 3 films are under Rs 1000 crores), Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 300 crores for King) and Salman Khan (Rs 250-300 crores for Battle of Ghalwan).