Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'

Forget Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman Khan; this actor is India's most bankable actor, riding on Rs 5000 crore bet, he is...

What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian woman

Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...

Former India star exposes Oval curator's double standards after Gautam Gambhir denied access ahead of 5th Test vs England, says 'different rules...'

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of being friend-zoned

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims ha

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's murder

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Forget Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman Khan; this actor is India's most bankable actor, riding on Rs 5000 crore bet, he is...

Going with the impressive slate of the upcoming films, Ranbir Kapoor is arguably the most bankable star of Indian cinema. After the blockbuster success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has 5000 crores at the box office. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 01:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Forget Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman Khan; this actor is India's most bankable actor, riding on Rs 5000 crore bet, he is...
Karisma Kapoor with India's most bankable star

TRENDING NOW

Nothing lasts forever. Fame, money, career, fortune, legacy, no one can stand the tide of time. Even the biggest of superstars perished silently. Over the past few decades, there has been this perception that the 90s' stars are the last of the superstars in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan even said on camera that he's among the last superstars. 

However, the fate of Indian cinema goes through a major change every 4 years. Today, we will discuss an actor who is already walking the path of superstardom. This star kid gave some memorable films, and in future, he'll be the most bankable star of Indian cinema. Neither Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman Khan, nor even Amitabh Bachchan; India's most bankable star is someone very junior to them. He is...

Ranbir Kapoor: India's most bankable star

Yes, as per the reports and estimates by the trade analysts, Ranbir Kapoor is the most bankable star, surpassing the biggest of Indian superstars, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. He's having the biggest bets placed in Indian cinema

How is Ranbir Kapoor the most bankable star? 

Ranbir Kapoor's last film was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal (2023), which grossed Rs 915 crores worldwide. The slate of his upcoming films includes Animal Park, which is reportedly mounted on the scale of Rs 100 crores. He'll also be leading Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which is reportedly made at the cost of Rs 200 crores. Kapoor will also be working on Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, and reports say it will be produced on a budget of Rs 400 crores. 

Last, and the biggest bet of Ranbir Kapoor will be Ramayana Part One and Part Two. The ambitious cinematic adaptation produced by Prime Focus is claimed to have been produced on a budget of Rs 4300 crores. Going by the math, Ranbir's future films are worth Rs 5000 crores, even more than that. Thus, Ranbir is the most bankable star of Indian cinema, beating Prabhas (his next 3 films are under Rs 1000 crores), Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 300 crores for King) and Salman Khan (Rs 250-300 crores for Battle of Ghalwan).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Pakistan is Congress’ mistake': Union Home Minister Amit Shah trains gun on Opposition in Lok Sabha
'Pakistan is Congress’ mistake': Amit Shah trains gun on Opposition in Lok Sabha
Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma booked for singing THIS song at PU event that cost a life of student
Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma booked for singing THIS song at PU event
'Call Andrew Flintoff, Steve Harmison': R Ashwin lashes out at Ben Stokes for handshake drama at Old Trafford
R Ashwin lashes out at Ben Stokes for handshake drama at Old Trafford
Separatist leader writes to Speaker, wants independence of Balochistan to be discussed in Lok Sabha, accuses Pakistan of terrorism
Leader writes to LS Speaker, wants independence of Balochistan to be discussed
Saiyaara box office collection day 10: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday score 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, crosses Rs 350 crore
Saiyaara box office: Aneet, Ahaan's film is inches away from Rs 350 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE