Forget Panchayat, Gullak, THIS is India's best show, have only 39 episodes, has IMDb rating of 9.4, have you seen it?

Once you'll see this show, you'll forget Panchayat and Gullak. This is India's best TV show, based on the short stories written by renowned author R.K. Narayan, and it has only 39 episodes.

In the boom of OTT family dramas and slice of life shows like Panchayat and Gullak have been loved and adored by the masses. However, decades before TVF or the world of OTT. There was a show that was a pan-India success. Though the show is 39 years old, it still holds a strong relevance, and it can be enjoyed by people of all ages. This is probably the show that will make you forget Panchayat and even Gullak.

Shows that made OTT likeable among the masses

Ever since the pandemic, the craze for OTT has increased a lot. OTT is a universe where all new and old movies and series are easily available to watch, and there is a lot of entertainment on this platform. We have seen many great series like Mirzapur, Gullak, Panchayat, The Family Man and Sacred Games on OTT. All these amazing series have also got tremendous ratings. But, you will be surprised to know that there is an old TV show which is still in the news because of its story. This show, which came in 1986, was available to watch on Doordarshan.

Watch a glimpse of Malgudi Days

Indian Railways decided to rename Arasalu Railway station in Shimoga District, to #Malgudi Railway station as homage to the location of the TV show #MalgudiDays.

The popular TV show we are talking about came 39 years ago, the name of which brings a smile to people's faces. Malgudi Days used to come on Doordarshan. Let us tell you that it had 13 episodes in English and more than 50 episodes in Hindi. This show of RK Narayan was made by the makers by borrowing money. This show got so much love from the audience that people keep discussing its story today. The IMDb rating of this TV show is 9.4. The first three seasons of the show were directed by Shankar Nag, and the fourth season by Kavita Lankesh.

Where to watch Malgudi Days

The show became very popular in the 80s, and the Indian Railways paid tribute to it by renaming Arasalu railway station in Karnataka as Malgudi railway station. You can now watch it on YouTube. A film with the same name was also released in 2020. You can watch Malgudi Days on Amazon Prime. It was written and directed by Kishore Moodbidri.